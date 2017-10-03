 »   »   » Mahesh Babu’s Spyder At Box Office: Weekend Collections

The much awaited and anticipated bilingual flick, Spyder stormed theatres worldwide on Sept 27, 2017. The gigantic combination of AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu had raised expectations above the threshold and one expected a serious damage to the box office.

Having invested over 1.5 years for the process of film-making, the movie was seen to be a door opener for Mahesh Babu into the Tamil filmdom and this made the Prince dub for the Tamil version as well.



The pre-release business had recorded a massive 150 Cr which was the highest after the Baahubali series and the theatricals alone were set at over 124 Cr.



Both Mahesh and ARM were pretty confident about the output of the movie and also its performance at the box office upon its release.



The movie opened to mixed to negative reviews in Telugu and the Tamil version opened to decent to hit talk. The USA premieres marked a staggering 1 M but drastically slowed down from the first day itself due to poor word of mouth.

The AP/TG opening sent shockers as the movie earned a share of 16 Cr on its first day which was pretty mediocre considering Prince Mahesh Babu's stardom.



Let's check out the present BO status after 5 days of its release and check out its projected status.



Nizam



Sold: 24 Cr

Share: 7.95 Cr



Mahesh's supposed strong zone too seems very weak with Spyder. A mammoth figure to be recovered for the breakeven status which looks way too slim.



Status: Disaster to Double Disaster



Ceeded



Sold: 12 Cr

Share: 3.40 Cr



Weak zone of Mahesh majorly due to his class image. This action and factor dominant area doesn't approve class type movies on a larger note and Spyder is sure to take a hit.



Status: Disaster



Vizag



Sold: 8.1 Cr

Share: 3.38 Cr



Uttarandhra, another bigger region after Nizam and Ceeded too, has not been favorable.



Status: Flop to Average



East



Sold: 6 Cr

Share: 3.46 Cr

Seems much better than the other regions and might get a recovery of around 75%.



Status: Average to Above Average



West



Sold: 4.5 Cr

Share: 2.60 Cr



Status: Average to Above Average



Krishna



Sold: 5.4 Cr

Share: 2.16 Cr



Sold at quite a huge cost, the movie is struggling to keep up the pace here too.



Status: Disaster to Flop



Guntur



Sold: 7.2 Cr

Share: 3.24 Cr



Dark clouds in Guntur as well.



Status: Disaster to Flop



Nellore



Sold: 3.2 Cr

Share: 1.62 Cr



Better than most of the territories but still would not touch the safe zone.



Status: Flop to Average



Karnataka



Sold: 10.8 Cr

Share: 4.6 Cr



Being sold at an exorbitant (non-Baahubali) price, the movie will end up as a huge loss venture in the third biggest Telugu market.



Status: Disaster to Flop



USA



Sold: 15.5 Cr

Share: 4.8 Cr



A supposed strong zone of Mahesh, who commands a huge fan following than any Telugu actor, too has turned out to be another Ceeded for him this time around.



Status: Double Disaster



Tamil Nadu



Sold: 18 Cr

Share: 3.8 Cr



Plans of market expansion kind of backfired and 18C looks a humongous ask now.



Status: Disaster to Double Disaster



Kerala



Sold: 1.3 Cr

Share: 0.4 Cr



Rest of India and World



Sold: 8 Cr

Share: 2.4 Cr



Both Kerala and ROI/W are in the same boat where the movie is a wash out and would not even recover 50% of its distribution cost.



Status: Disaster



The movie has failed to collect even 30% of its costs in the all crucial initial weekend and with the present negative word of mouth, it seems to be a herculean task to recover at least 50% of the total theatrical cost.



Spyder needs to rake in a massive 124 Cr worldwide to achieve break even status whilst the movie is hanging with a meager 43 Cr which is just more than 34% of the total costs involved.



Anything less than 82 Cr will fetch the tag of disaster for the movie and chances for the movie earning over 60 Cr too seems very slim.