 »   »   » Mahesh Kathi’s Spat With Pawan Kalyan Comes To A Temporary Halt!

The ongoing feud between Mahesh Kathi and Pawan Kalyan fans, might take a temporary break as the controversial film critic confirmed the same via his twitter account.

Mahesh, who is seen constantly attacking Pawan Kalyan in his speech, writings and interviews, is apparently said to be miffed with the ideologies and lack of knowledge Pawan Kalyan possesses about politics.

He took to his twitter account and assured that he would be taking a break from the ongoing saga, provided the fans of Pawan Kalyan remain calm without instigating him.

Mahesh Kathi tweeted, "I AM HITTING THE PAUSE BUTTON"

"I have exposed Pawan Kalyan enough. I made my points loud and clear. I am pausing my campaign against him till I am again forced to come back. That is in the hands of his fans. I know that I will not have answers to the questions I raised. But those questions helped many to rethink about PK."

" My intention is fulfilled over there. I am now in to a different mood. But let me warn you...If you mess with me, my mood will change". -Sic

But his tweets attracted quite some negative criticism from the fellow twitterati along with Pwan Kalyan fans as one person couldn't contain him but indeed went ahead and questioned him. The tweet goes like this...

"Does your (Mahesh Kathi) tweet mean that you only questioned PK because of his fans? And not because you felt socially responsible to question and expose him as you claim? Why target him because of someone else you are disappointed with"- Sic

Mahesh Kathi has always been stringent on the actor-turned politician and seems to have made him the sole target. Few sources of the industry also are at a buzz that Mahesh is an employed resource of a certain political party who is assigned a task of creating havoc to Pawan Kalyan's political image.

While the Agnyathavaasi star is seemingly unperturbed about the proceedings, one will have to wait if the latter gets instigated at some point of time and responds fiercely to Mahesh Kathi's allegations.