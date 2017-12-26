 »   »   » MCA – Middle Class Abbayi Box Office: First Weekend Collections!

Natural Star Nani's MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), which hit theatres on 21st of December, is in the news for a couple of reasons. The movie, before its release, was riding high on expectations due to the brand names of Nani, Dil Raju, Sai Pallavi etc. Post release, both the critics and the audience marked the flick as an average one with minimal substance. However, the above said opinions haven't deterred the movie's impact at the box office as MCA is still running with packed houses and indeed is raking in the revenue at the box office.

MCA 1st Weekend (3 Days) Worldwide Collections



Nizam- 5.95Cr, Vizag- 1.79Cr, East- 1.04Cr, West- 0.82Cr, Krishna- 0.86Cr, Guntur- 1.03Cr, Nellore- 0.43Cr, Ceeded- 2Cr, Karnataka- 0.94Cr, USA- 1.89Cr, Rest- 0.75Cr and



Total- 17.5Cr



The aforementioned collections of the respective regions are the distributors' share tally and the gross for the weekend sums up to 30Cr.



Nani's Record through MCA



With MCA, Nani has proved his stamina at the box office as the flick has elevated Nani's hero status in the industry. MCA is by far, the career best movie for Nani in terms of opening day and weekend collections for Nani.



Breakeven



Though the initial numbers are favorable and are seen to be offering a soothing feel to the distributors and exhibitors, some work needs to be done yet. MCA is sold at a price of 30 Crores taking the tally of recovery to 59%.



There are no big movies slated for release in the Telugu states until Sankranthi and this could give a decent edge for MCA to recover its money. Producer Dil Raju who has had a series of Blockbusters this year in the form of Shatamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local and Fidaa and a hit with Raja the Great, is all set to add one more hit to the list with MCA.



Will the movie touch the required mark of 30Cr is a question which will be answered in a couple of weeks time.