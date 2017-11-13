Naga Chaitanya and Samantha is now the most celebrated couple of the South Indian film industry. Both of them are big stars of the South Indian industry and their marriage was bound to be a big affair.

It was on October 6, 2017 that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha entered the wedlock. The cute couple tied the knot at the midnight and the ceremony, which was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple was held at Vagator Beach in Goa.

The celebration did not end there and Naga Chaitanya and Samantha hosted a reception in Hyderabad on November 12, 2017. The Naga Chaitanya-Samantha reception was attended by many big names of the industry and it was indeed a star-studded affair.

While Naga Chaitanya looked suave and stylish in his blue suit, Samantha looked absolutely gorgeous in her lavender coloured gown..

The Mega Director... The mega director of the South Indian film industry too made it a point to grace the big occasion. Yes, we are talking about SS Rajamouli, who attended the big occasion with his wife, Rama Rajamouli. The Megastar.. Well, such a big function would have been incomplete without the presence of Chiranjeevi, The Megastar. The popular actor made the occasion a special one with his big presence. The Young Superstars.. The wedding reception of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha was also attended by Ram Charan Teja, another young superstar of Tollywood. In this picture, Ram Charan could be seen posing with the couple and Akhil Akkineni could also be seen in the frame. IN PICS! Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Reception Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded One! Prabhu and family were among the representatives of the Tamil film industry. Vikram Prabhu, who is one of the best friends of Naga Chaitanya made it a point to attend the big function. Venkatesh Well, Venkatesh looked as stylish as ever during the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha wedding reception. In this picture, Venkatesh could be seen posing with Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna and the cute couple. Nani Nani, who is fondly called as the Natural Star of Tollywood attended the function, along with his family. In this picture, Nani and his wife Anjana could be seen posing with the couple. Allu Arjun The stylish star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun was also present for the big function. He and his wife, Sneha posed for a click with the couple. Raashi Khanna With The Couple.. In the above picture, Raashi Khanna could be seen posing with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. Raashi Khanna is one of the top actresses of the present day Telugu film industry.

