 »   »   » Nagarjuna & RGV To Collaborate After 28 Years!

A sensation, euphoria and a trendsetter of sorts during its time of release! 1989 was the year when King Nagarjuna, the then heartthrob of Andhra youth, created waves across Andhra Pradesh with cult classic movie called Shiva under a debutant director. The movie also gave birth to the film-maker, Ram Gopal Varma.

Shiva went on to become a colossal blockbuster by earning huge revenue and also received widespread critical acclaim. Now, after a gap of close to 3 decades, 28 years to be precise, Akkineni Nagarjuna and maverick director Ram Gopal Varma are joining hands together for yet another movie. An excited RGV announced the news through his social account.

"I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to with SHIVA, neither in character nor in story content.. Its a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before."

"I just hope I will once again live up to his expectations which he had of me the first time he gave me a break."

"We are coming back with an action film"

RGV has had some setbacks in his professional life as his previous outings have turned out to be duds at the box office while Nagarjuna, apart from his last venture, Om Namo Venkatesaya, has been quite successful.

As of now, the Akkineni actor is playing the role of a mentalist in the upcoming sequel, 'Raja Gari Gadhi 2'. He will soon be seen in a multi starrer film with Nani. The responsible actor turned father is also busy with his son, Naga Chaitanya's wedding with actress Samantha this week and is said to start the project once a couple of the aforementioned commitments are completed.

On the other hand, Varma is wielding the microphone for an Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Arrest. He has also announced a biopic on late legendary actor turned politician, NTR which is apparently titled as Lakshmi NTR, where in the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized.

All said and done, one hopes that the new age movie of the dynamic combo repeats the same magic as that of Shiva.