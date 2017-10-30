 »   »   »  Nandamuri Mokshagna To Have An Interesting Debut

The first family of Telugu cinema, the Nandamuri clan, is in the news yet again. This time around, it's about the launch of a young scion from their esteemed family. If the first generation of Telugu cinema was dominated by the great Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, then the second generation had a formidable star power in the form of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Late 1990s and early 2000s saw the rise of the third generation stars in the Telugu cinema industry. This was the time when a young fierce lad entered the scene-a replica of the great NTR in terms of appearance, voice, performance and attitude-Young Tiger Jr. NTR.

And now, the extension of the third generation is all set to embrace yet another star kid into its league. Son of Natasimha Balakrishna, Nandamuri Mokshagna, is all set to enter the scene sometime soon.

However, Balayya is careful enough in devising his son's debut vehicle. Not attempting yet another run-around-the-mill or mass commercial format, the young Nandamurian will be stepping into his dad's shoes.

Debut Details

Remember the 1991 blockbuster based on time travel? Yes, Aditya 369, which featured Balakrishna and Mohini-the movie had shown three different eras of past, present and future taking the audience into the world of fantasy. The movie was directed by Singeetham Srinivas Rao, one of the most innovative and creative makers of the country. Aditya 369, had turned out to be a colossal hit which fell short of being an industry hit. The director of the movie is now knitting a story around the same concept for a sequel which would be the debut vehicle of Mokshagna.

With the present technological age, the movie could literally boast of cool gadgets and some exceptional CG work.

The idea of launching a star kid with an experimental flick is indeed a great idea as expectations and response from the fans and general audience will be mostly positive.

One can only hope that the young Nandamurian will carry some of the positives of his grandfather, father and brother.