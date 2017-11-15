 »   »   » Nandi Awards 2014-2016: The Complete List Of Winners Is Here!

Nandi Awards, organised by the state to felicitate the top performances in the Telugu film industry, were announced on November 14, 2017.

In fact, Nandi awards were discontinued in 2014, after the formation of the separate state, Telangana. But now, the government has announced the big winners of the year 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Some of the big names of Telugu film industry and the other Southern film industries appear in the list of the winners of Nandi Awards 2014-2016.

Best Actors Popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna won the award for the Best Actor in the year 2014 for his performance in the film Legend. Mahesh Babu was declared the Best Actor of 2015 for his performance in Srimanthudu. Jr NTR won the Best Actor award of 2016 for his performances in the films Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho. Best Actresses Anjali has been declared as the Best Actress of 2016 for her performance in the movie Geethanjali. None other than Anushka Shetty won the big award for the year 2015, for her performance in Rudhramadevi. Young actress Ritu Varma has been adjudged the Best Actress of 2016 for her performance in the super hit movie Pelli Chooppalu. Best Films Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Legend won the Best Film award for the year 2014. As expected, Baahubali: The Beginning was adjudged the Best Film of the year 2015. Pelli Chooppalu, directed by emerged as the big winner of the year 2016. Best Directors Boyapati Sreenu, who directed the blockbuster movie Legend has been declared the Best Director of 2014. None other than SS Rajamouli bagged the big honour for the year 2015. Sathish Vegesna, who directed the film Shatamanam Bhavathi, won the big award for the year 2016. Best Supporting Actors Naga Chaitanya won the title for the year 2014 for his performance in the film Manam. On the other hand Posani, who played an important role in Temper, won the title for the year 2015. The complete actor Mohanlal, who impressed one and all with his performance in Janatha Garage bagged the big honour for 2016. NTR Awards The winners of the NTR awards were also announced during the same. Kamal Haasan, K Ragahavendra Rao and superstar Rajinikanth, were declared as the winners of 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Megastar Chiranjeevi Megastar Chiranjeevi has won the Raghupathi Venkaiah award for the year 2016. He is one among the few actors who have won this prestigious award. Raghupathi Venkiah award is the highest award for individual life time achievement in Telugu cinema.

Baahubali: The Beginning is the show-stealer of the year 2015 as the movie went on to fetch as many as 13 awards including best director, best supporting actress (Ramya Krishnan) and best villain (Rana Daggubati).