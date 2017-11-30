 »   »   » Nani & Akhil All Set To Lock Horns In December

December is generally considered as a dull month for cinema trade and business apart from the exams time and no biggies generally release their movies. However, this time around, makers of two expected movies are planning to make the most of the Christmas season considering the holiday spree and a long weekend.

The clash seems to be quite tough as it would two good and promising heroes who would be locking horns against each other with content driven movies. Natural Star Nani is all set to enter the scene with Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) and Akkineni Akhil with his second movie, Hello.



Middle Class Abbayi



Nani's career is seeing an all-time high and the star is riding high on success. With the passing of each movie, Nani is climbing up the ladder and so is the business value of the star.



With Middle Class Abbayi, Nani can brag about his market reach as the movie is said to have made a colossal pre-release business of 35 Cr. Quite a staggering amount for a non-premiere league actor/director.



Being directed by Venu Sree Ram of Oh My Friend fame, the movie rides on high expectations as the director is trusted to offer some freshness in the subject which will be complimented by Nani's natural performance.



MCA stars Nani, Sai Pallavi and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles while the venture will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. The movie is all set to release on 21st of December.



Hello



The young gun of Akkineni clan has put his heart and soul for his second movie in order to compensate the despair and disappointment of his first movie, Akhil - The Jua.



The first look poster and teaser of Hello has already created sensation and indeed has raised the bar of expectations. The movie has been helmed by Vikram Kumar who has earlier churned out interesting movies such as 13B, Manam and 24.



Kalyani Priyadharshani, a newbie will be romancing Akhil in the movie while his father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, has taken extra care and interest for the project and has donned the role of the producer. The buzz is that the movie's pre-release business is commanding quite a huge sum from the distributors. Hello, is all set to release the next day of MCA, i.e., 22nd December.