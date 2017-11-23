 »   »   » Nani All Set To Enter The List A-Star Heroes!

The one actor to have a steady and successful career in Tollywood is, Natural Star Nani. Having started his career as an assistant director, Nani chiselled his career with utmost dedication and care and has scaled up to a formidable height today. He is already into the elite star group of Tollywood and is seemingly all set to venture into the cadre of A-grade stars.

Taking his last 6 movies into consideration, the commercial growth of Nani has been phenomenal as the box office returns of these movies are highly at the greener side. Bhale Bhale Magadivoi, a laugh riot movie earned an overall distributor share of 27Cr and resulted in a huge blockbuster.



Though his subsequent movie, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, was an average venture with just 13 Cr share, he bounced back in a very quick time with Gentleman which was a box office hit.



It was his last two movies, Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, which has cemented a place for Nani in the T-Town as one of the most bankable stars of the industry as the said movies reaped in 34 Cr and 28 Cr distributor share respectively.



The Natural Star focuses more on the subject and renders neat entertainers which caters to the family audiences. So much so that, he is a quite a star in the USA, which is a strong market for Telugu cinemas. Nani, as a star and in terms of business, is much ahead of stars like Ram Charan & Allu Arjun in the US territory.



The recent to depict the growth rate of Nani is the pre-release business statistics of his upcoming flick, MCA (Middle Class Abbayi). The movie is being directed by Oh My Friend's fame, Venu Shree Ram under Dil Raju's banner. Nani will be complimented by the recent sensation of T-town, Sai Pallavi. Pallavi is riding high with the success of Fidaa and Nani is also basking in the glory of recent string of successful movies.



MCA is said to be doing a whopping pre-release business of over 35 Cr which is humongous by any yardstick. Theatrical value stand at 25 Cr while the satellite rights are being discussed at 6 Cr and digital rights calling a handsome 5.5 Cr.



The movie is all set to release on Dec 21 as the makers are keen to encash the Christmas and New Year weekend. MCA, will be seen clashing with Akkineni Akhil's Hello, which is all set to get released a day later, i.e., Dec 22.