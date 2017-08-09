 »   »   » Nene Raju Nene Mantri Pre-release Business Is Jaw-dropping!

One good movie could change the destiny of many lives. Guess that is what has happened for most of the celluloid stars involved with an epic magnum opus called flick called Baahubali.

While Prabhas is busy canning scenes for his upcoming movie, Sahoo, which is touted to be a big budgeted venture, Rana Daggubati, who played the role of Bhallaladeva, an antagonist in the Baahubali franchise, is experiencing a career high.



Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the upcoming venture of the young lad from the Daggubati clan is already creating high tides in the industry circles. The trailer which conveys the plot of a political thriller, has already impressed one and all with its intriguing cuts and gives a sense that the movie would be laced with a gripping narrative. The theatrical trailer of the movie has garnered close to 8 Million hits with over 75K Likes.



The supposed political potboiler is ready to hit screens on 11th of August. Makers of the movie have zeroed in on the said date in order to encash the long weekend benefit. What is more appealing is the pre-release business the movie has commanded, as it could easily be the biggest for Rana Daggubati in his career apart from Baahubali.



Having being co-produced under the home banner, Suresh Productions, the movie is made at a not so exorbitant cost of 14 Cr. However, the movie has fetched a mammoth figure of close to 29-30Cr even before its release and there by taking the table profit tally to 15-16 Cr.



It is to be noted that the distribution rights of the AP & TG states have been retained by the production house which is planning for an own release and the profits earned are without the home territory tally.



Let's check out the break-up of the movie's business.



The Telugu Satellite & Digital Rights: 8 Cr

Malayalam Theatrical, Digital & Satellite Rights: 3.5 Cr

Tamil Theatrical, Digital & Satellite Rights: 6.5 Cr

Hindi Theatrical, Digital & Satellite Rights: 11 Cr



Rana's popularity across pan-Indian states seems to have an extreme positive impact on the prospects of the movie as the movie is slated for a wider release across four languages. The Tamil version of the movie is titled as Naan Aanaiyittal and the Malayalam version being christened as Raaja Kireedam.



NRNM features an ensemble cast of Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal & Catherine Tresa in the lead roles while Jayam fame Teja has penned the script and wielded the megaphone for the movie.



Anup Rubens has scored the music while the movie is being co-produced by Kiran Reddy and Bharath Chowdary in association with Suresh Productions.