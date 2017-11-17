 »   »   » Nithiin Replaces Jr NTR In His Upcoming Next!

After the colossal disaster of his previous flick, LIE, actor Nithiin is now carefully devising his choice of movies to ensure no more downfall in his career. LIE, one of the expected movies of the year with a promising trailer and a suave image makeover of the lead, was made at an astounding budget of 32 Cr. Much to the dismay of the producer and distributors, the movie recovered less than 40% of the total value and thus bombed at the box office.

In order to try something fresh, the Telangana abbai is joining hands with the first time director and a long time lyricist, Krishna Chaitanya. The yet to be titled movie will feature Megha Akash as his co-star and the venture will be jointly produced by Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan.

While this is happening, Nithiin has one more reason to rejoice. Shatamanam Bhavati fame Sathish Vegesna, the National Award-winning director had readied a script and was all set to start the project with Young Tiger Jr. NTR under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara creations banner. Due to Tarak's commitment with Trivikram for their upcoming venture, the Yamadonga actor had to walk out of the Dil Raju project eventually making way for Nithiin.

Dil Raju, who is keen on getting this subject by next Dussherra to theatres, was in no mood to wait for the Nandamuri bidda and hence decided to go with Nithiin. Being titled as Srinivasa Kalyanam, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized by the team.

The association of Nithiin and Dil Raju will be their second collaboration after 14 long years. The duo had joined hands for the 2003 blockbuster flick, Dil, which also happens to the prefix of the producer's name.