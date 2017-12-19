 »   »   » Okka Kshanam Accused Of Plagiarism!

Allu Sirish's experimental flick, Okka Kshanam, which is all set to hit screens in less than two weeks, has landed in a net of controversy. The production house of another movie, AK Entertainments banner who are bankrolling 2 Memiddaram, is said to have accused the team of Okka Kshanam of plagiarism. 2 Memiddaram is an official remake of a Korean movie, Parallel Life.

Allegations



Some section of rumours were ripe that the storyline of Okka Kshanam was said to have a similar plot point coinciding with the Korean flick, which laterally ensure strong resemblance with the 2 Memiddaram. However, there have been no substantial evidence or reasoning for the allegations and they are just on air.



Allu Sirish's Response



The lead actor of Okka Kshanam opened up on the issue. Reacting to the allegation, Sirish commented that "Okka Kshanam has no relevance to the Korean film, Parallel Life. I wish 2 Memiddaram which is an official remake of Parallel Life best of luck. Hero of the film Ranadheer is a good friend to me".



Okka Kshanam Release



Okka Kshanam is directed by Vi Anand and stars Allu Sirish and Surbhi in the lead roles. The venture is bankrolled by Chakri Chigurupati while the master of background music, Mani Sharma has scored music for the flick. Okka Kshanam is all set to release on 28th December, i.e. the last week of this year. The movie's team hope that there would be no last minute jinx or hiccups which could possibly deter the release of the movie.