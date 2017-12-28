 »   »   » Okka Kshanam Pre-release event: Highlights

The Allu clan is trying their best to gather opportunities to render a hit to the youngest member of their clan, Allu Sirish. Okka Kshanam, the upcoming movie of Allu Sirish being directed by Vi Anand seems to be impressive and looks like a rich content driven movie.

A grand pre-release event was held recently, and here's what the guest and the team of Okka Kshanam had to share.



Naga Babu



The Mega Brother shared that a spilt second is enough to witness any side of life. Naga Babu lauded the director of the movie as the movie runs on a concept of theory of probability. He also showed his excitement of watching the movie as experimental movies like these, are quite a rarity in Telugu Cinema.



Allu Aravind



Thanking his elder son, Allu Arjun, for extending his support to the team, Aravind was all praises for the director for his vision and innovative concept execution. Despite facing both financial and timeline challenges, Chakri, the producer of the movie, had displayed greater commitment and passion towards the movie and Aravind wished that Chakri would collaborate once again with his son in future.



Aravind reminisced the fact that music director Mani Sharma shared a great relationship with the Mega family as there have been terrific blockbusters with the same combination.



Vi Anand



Limiting his speech to less than 2 minutes, Anand thanked all the respective stakeholders involved in the movie.



Allu Sirish



Being confident about his product, Sirish affirmed that the movie would talk for itself than him vouching for the same. Sirish branded the director of the flick, Anand, as the visionary and claimed that he would be a big thing in Tollywood. Sirish thanked Anand's wife, Anusha, as she was instrumental and a key person in helping the movie materialize.



The budding actor felt blessed to be working with Mani Sharma and Sham K Naidu as both the technicians are not just experts of their domains but also great beings.

Sirish introduced and thanked all key technicians by bringing them to the limelight, which is a good gesture from the young actor. The actor also thanked Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega fans for being a source of inspiration and backbone for all the actors of the family.



Allu Arjun



Thanking the producer, director, Allu Aravind and Naga Babu, Allu Arjun highlighted and covered almost everyone involved in the movie. He was seen advising his fans on their behaviour in such audio and pre-release events.

Allu Arjun urged his fans to retain their calm and allow the dignitaries to share their experience and words as he felt that a constant buzz from fans would create disturbance and also would be seen as a disgrace to the dignitaries.



Bunny took a small piece of credit as he was the one who had urged Sirish to collaborate with Anand. At the end, he opened up about his next movie, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Allu Arjun shared that this would be his career best title and that, the first impact of the movie would be on Jan 1.