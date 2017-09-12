 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan & Balakrishna To Clash At The Box Office During Sankranti?

Sankranti is an auspicious occasion for one and all and is even more favourable for the Telugu cine industry. The epic clash of Chiranjeevi-Balakrishna, a series of new movie releases have all taken place during Sankranti and the coming Sankranti of 2018 will be no different.

The much anticipated flick of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, which is the actor's 25th movie, will see light on 10th of January 2018 on the occasion of Sankranti. Touted to be one of the last few movies of the Powerstar who is all set to venture into politics, the movie has raised expectations as the hit combo of PK-Trivikram is back.

A song teaser was released on the occasion of the actor's birthday which has made the Power fans to listen to the bit on loop. Anirudh Ravichander's debut in Tollywood couldn't have been better and the launch pad has been used to the fullest by the young music composer.

After back-to-back dismal performances at the box office with Sadaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan is in quest of a blockbuster in the form of this yet to be titled movie, which for now is christened as PSPK 25.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, is an energetic and busy man. With many young heroes acting in just one movie a year, here we have this 56-year-old actor acting in a couple of movies without much break.

His Sankranti superhit release, Gauthami Putra Satakarni, was a superhit at the box office. It was soon followed by the quick release of Paisa Vasool, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie tanked at the box office but did not deter the spirits of Balakrishna even a single bit.

The actor is now busy working for an untitled movie with KS Ravikumar. Interestingly, the movie is also slated for a Sankranti 2018 release. Balayya, who has locked horns with the senior Mega hero, Chiranjeevi, numerous times earlier, would now be going head-on-head with the latter's younger brother for the first time.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan-Sukumar's Rangasthalam was announced as a Sankranti release much before the announcement of Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna's movies. It will be interesting to see if the Mega Power Star backs out of the Sankranti release and instead allow the Mega fans to rejoice the arrival of his Baabai and not pose a competition within the family itself.

2017 Sankranti had witnessed releases of Khaidi No 150, Gauthami Putra Satakarni and Shatamanam Bhavathi where all movies scored well at the box office and wish the same result for the next year.