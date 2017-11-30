 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan To Star In This Blockbuster Remake!

With the launch of first look poster and movie title of Agnathavaasi, fans of Powerstar are on cloud nine and are in extreme anticipation of the teaser, trailer and audio launch of the movie before the grand release of the movie.

Even before the wind of Agnathavaasi celebrations is seen to be subsided, there appear yet another bigger news for Pawan Kalyan fans. A strong news is doing rounds in the Tollywood circle that the 46-year-old actor would be featuring in the Tamil remake of Vedhalam.

Vedhalam, was a 2015 Blockbuster movie which featured Ajith Kumar and Shruthi Haasan in the lead roles. Vedhalam, went on to become the biggest blockbuster of Ajith's career and also of the year, 2015.

Movie Details

Pawan Kalyan and AM Ratnam were supposed to collaborate together for a movie quite some time back, but had to defer it indefinitely due to various reasons. The present word is that the supposed remake would go on floors early next year, i.e. on January 2018 and might release during the Dusshera or Diwali time. AM Ratnam was the producer for the original version as well. RT Nesan, the director of Tamil movie, Jilla, would be calling action-cut to the remake.

Remake Criticism

Pawan Kalyan has been often criticized for his affinity towards remakes and this time the scene is no different. Though Vedhalam was a Blockbuster in Tamil, the movie met with average reviews as the template was quite old and clichéd. It was Thala's screen presence, performance and Anirudh's BGM which saved the entire movie. The movie's storyline is much similar to that of Jr. NTR's Oosaravalli, which is already a known plot to the Telugu audience.

AP/TS states as Aveshavam

This is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan is venturing himself into a trade like this. His last flick, Katamarayudu, a remake of Ajith's Veeram, had similar references. Fans though are happy about Powerstar's 26th movie, they seem to be wholly not convinced for the fact that the choice of his next venture is a remake.

Social Media Fans Reaction

While a large section of social media fans are not in favour of the decision, fans of Powerstar are vouching and routing for the flick for the love and affection they have on their super hero. They feel that the movie contains good number of hero elevation and dynamic scenes which provide them ample reasons to whistle and cheer about.

The remake of Vedhalam could be one of the last few movies of Powerstar before the Mega clan member gets himself busy in politics by 2019 fulltime. So, Powerstar fans, time for you to see your matinee idol on screen and make the most out it.