 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan & Trivikram Srinivas Create A Big Overseas Record!

Ever since the Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas combo announced the launch of their new movie, Agnathavasi, the movie and the team are successful in making it to the headlines constantly. Be it the pre-look, first look, title launch or the lyrical video, the movie has never failed to seize the attention and has always managed to create records in every single avenue.

Trade pundits are sure that the Day 1 record in AP & TS circuits will be created by the 25th movie of Powerstar. Pawan Kalyan who commands a humongous fan base in AP/TS circuits would crack it big for various reasons listed below:



Pawan Kalyan's 25th movie

Combo of Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas

One of the last few movies of Pawan Kalyan before venturing into politics

Sankranti occasion

However, a recent update, or a record of sorts has created quite an amazement in the T-town circles. The movie will be releasing in a staggering 209 Cinemark locations in USA. It is to be noted that Cinemark doesn't consist of the overall locations across the USA region and the final count of locations would be even bigger and more in number



Just to bring out a comparative analysis of the maximum number of Cinemark locations grabbed by the Indian movies, let's take a check at the table below:



Agnathavasi - 209 Locations

Baahubali-2 - 126 Locations

Khaidi No 150 - 74 Locations

Kabali - 73 Locations

Dangal - 69 Locations



The Pawan Kalyan starrer movie is way ahead of the country's blockbusters, Baahubali-2 and Dangal. Though the long run of the movie and its collections are a reflection of its word of mouth, the premiere's collections will be massive going by the location count. To add a pinch of sugar, the movie's premieres will be on Tuesday in the USA. Tuesday is the day which comes with a bunch of offers and this would indeed propel the prospects of the movie's opening.



Currently, it is the mighty Baahubali franchise and Kabali which hold the top three spots of premiere collections. The collections of Baahubali-2 were around a staggering $4.5Mn (Prem+Day1) while Rajinikanth's Kabali took the second spot with $1.9MN followed by Baahubali-1 with $1.3Mn.



It would be a herculean task for the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie to surpass Baahubali-2, but can occupy the third spot dismantling Baahubali-1. With some exquisite offers like T-2 Mobile and 1+1, Agnyathavaasi, can even eye at the second spot.



Well, fix your eyes on 9th of January to see some real storm at the US Box office.