 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan And Trivikram Srinivas' Gift To Samantha!

Early this week, T-town was running with one major cover story, the fairy tale wedding of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The lovebirds, who were in relationship for quite some time, entered wedlock and realised the Ye Maaya Chesave scene in real life as well.

The wedding took place in Goa in both Hindu and Christian traditions with much fun in galore. Wishes kept pouring in for the couple from the industry as both Chaitanya and Samantha are big stars in their respective capacity. Not just that, Chaitanya, an Akkineni boy, has more than his own set of friends and well-wishers as his star grandfather and father have poured in more legacy to the young actor in all forms.

The recent well-wishers to join the bandwagon are Samantha's Attarintiki Daredi friends-the actor of the movie, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, and the director, Trivikram Srinivas.

Trivikram is indeed close to the young actress as he is said to be a fan of Sam's talent. Sam and Trivikram had worked together in three consecutive movies, Attarintiki Daredi, S/O Satyamurthy & A Aa. Pawan Kalyan, too, who is fond of Samantha for the same reason has recently shown a gesture alongside his director-friend, Trivikram Srinivas.

The Expensive Gift

Both Kalyan and Trivikram have reportedly sent a set of diamond rings to the beautiful actress, recently. Diamonds are the best possible gifts and the precious stone is a symbol of richness & prosperity.

The trio, much earlier in 2013, had gifted themselves an industry hit in the form of Attarintiki Daredi and now, the duo has shown this gesture for their lucky mascot.

Meanwhile, the Akkineni daughter-in-law, changed her Twitter name to Samantha Akkineni and is awaiting her upcoming release, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 with her real life mavayya (father-in-law), Akkineni Nagarjuna.

We wish both Chaitanya and Samantha dazzle and be sturdy, much similar to the set of diamonds received by them.