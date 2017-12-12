 »   »   » Popular Telugu Comedy Actor Vijay Sai Ends Life!

Well known Telugu film comedian K. Vijay Sai apparently committed suicide. He was found dead in his rented apartment in Yousufguda on Monday morning.

There are conflicting reports regarding his sudden demise. However, it is heard that the actor blamed his wife for the extreme action. A selfie video recorded before he took the extreme step indicates that the actor was at odds with his estranged wife.

According to the police, the actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of the flat. The primary information suggests, Vijay Sai committed suicide in his apartment at around 10 am on Monday.

The police said, "Today in the morning at around 10 am, Tollywood comedian committed suicide by hanging himself to death in his flat while he was alone, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy, his parents will be reaching to police station in some time after we receive complaint we will register a case."

It is rumoured that the reason behind the actor taking such an extreme step was alleged harassment by his wife, N. Vanitha Reddy, a television artiste. The couple got married in 2006 and it is reported that for the last two years, the couple were living separately following a dispute.

The actor was having a good career and it is inferred that the suicide might not have any links with disappointment on work front. Other reports point towards a different story with rumours about a career that was on the wane.

The film fraternity has expressed grief and shock over his sudden demise. According to a Tollywood source it is high time that the high-profile people of the industry came forward to help find a permanent solution for people like Sai, who face financial troubles.

The police said that they are examining the video clip purportedly recorded by the deceased before his death. The 42-year-old actor acted in more than 60 Telugu films and made his debut in the film industry in 2003 with Ammayilu Abbayilu, a film directed by Ravi Babu.