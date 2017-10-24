 »   »   » Raja The Great Box Office: A Clear Winner?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who entered the Diwali scene with Raja the Great after a brief gap, seems to be a clear winner this time around. Let's catch up with some of the updates on the movie.

Plot

A sincere police officer's daughter, Lucky (Mehreen), lands in trouble. The administration sets up a team to protect her. Raja, (Ravi Teja) a blind yet trained man who dreams of becoming a cop one day, also joins the team on the recommendation of his constable mother. How Raja saves Lucky from the baddies forms the rest of the story.

Performances

What and who else do you want when Ravi Teja, the bundle of energy, is on the screen? His timing, delivery and expressions were spot on and one could lay a good bet of their money just on this man. Mehreen, Radhika, Tanikella Bharani and Rajendra Prasad have done justice to their roles.

Pre-release Business

Considering the director's track record, Ravi Teja's pull and an interesting script, the movie doesn't seem to be overpriced on papers. However, the end result eventually will narrate the tale.

Andhra and Nizam Region: 26.5 Cr

Karnataka: 2.50 Cr

Overseas: 1.75 Cr

Rest of India: 0.75 Cr

Total WW Theatricals: 31.5 Cr

Satellite rights: 18 Cr

Music: 0.5 Cr

Overall Business: 50 Cr

The movie is required to earn a share of around 31.5 Cr to hit the mark at the box office. While the first weekend was fairly decent due to the long holiday season, owing to the festival occasion, one will have to wait and watch whether the movie will achieve the break even status, as the same is being the most eluding factor in the T-Town of late.

1st Weekend Box Office Collections (Collections In Terms Of Share)

Andhra and Nizam Region: 12.71 Cr

Karnataka: 1.01 Cr

Overseas: 0.56 Cr

Rest of India: 0.25 Cr

Total WW: 14.53 Cr

Though the movie has already earned over 40%, it still has a long way to go before it crosses over the victory line.