 »   »   » Raja The Great: Highlights Of The Pre-release Event

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a brief break of 2 years. Raja the Great, a movie revolving around a visually impaired character, is all set to brace the theatres on 18th October on the occasion of Diwali. The pre-release event was held on 14th October, where the cast and crew were seen sharing their working experiences. Let's catch up on some of the highlights of the function.

Dil Raju



The powerful producer started his speech by thanking his technical crew, which included the editor, the cinematographer and the music director. Raju also remembered an old instance; the story of Aarya was first narrated to Ravi Teja, which the actor refused stating that the story was commendable but that he would not be suited for the storyline.



He also appreciated Ravi Teja to have played the character of a visually impaired person throughout the movie, as such is not the case in Telugu movies in general.



Anil Ravipudi, the director of the movie, who had earlier churned out blockbusters like Pataas and Supreme, was given a piece of advice by Raju which was inculcated by Anil in the very same movie.



Raju had asked Anil to focus on a novelty storyline more than on commercial elements, which is said to have been delivered. Dil Raju is indeed on cloud nine with successive hits in 2017. The team and Raju are aiming for their next biggest success in the same year.



Anil Ravipudi



The young director thanked Raju for the conviction, belief and freedom extended by the latter. Anil appreciated actor Ravi Teja for his commitment, variations, performance, attitude and energy levels which just bowled the director over.



He thanked each and every crew member associated with the team. He had some good words for Sai Karthik, the music director of the movie, as the duo is all set to attain their hat-trick.



Sai Karthik



A short yet simple speech was given by the young and talented music director who thanked Anil, Raju and Ravi Teja.



Mehreen Pirzada



The Punjabi kudi made a bubbly attempt to enthrall the audience through her cute Telugu diction. Thanking the entire team, Mehreen voiced out that the movie will be the best flick in her career till date.



Sampoornesh Babu



The recent parody sensation took over the venue by heaping praises on Ravi Teja and the difficult path the actor took in order to enter the industry. He also drew references between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja as both entered the industry with hardships and without any background.



Ravi Teja



The hero, a bundle of energy and darling of the masses, Mass Maharaja's speech was very brief, where the hero mentioned every single key associate involved in the movie. Heaping praises on the production department's commitment and Director Anil's conviction, Ravi resounded with confidence about the success of the movie and assured a sumptuous treat for the audience.



The movie's ensemble includes Ravi Teja, Mehreen, Sampath Raj, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and Radhikaa Sarathkumar.