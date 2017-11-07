 »   »   » Rajashekar Scores A Hit With PSV Garudavega!

After a decade, Dr. Rajashekar is back! The passionate actor was deprived of success for over a decade as his last successful venture was way back in 2007 in the form of Evadaithe Naakenti.

The actor had back-to-back major blows as he was broken financially due to his recent movies bombing at the box office and personal suffering of losing two of his important family members.



PSV Garudavega, the actor's ambitious project hit screens on Nov 3 and was such a project which could make or break the 55-year-old actor's career. Having made at a whopping cost of over a 20 Cr, let's check out how the movie has panned out and determine its box office prospects.



Story



Sekhar (Dr. Rajasekhar), an ACP with National Investigation Agency is assigned to a complicated case of a sniper, who is assigned to take down a hacker who is on the run.



The question arises and hunt begins to track as to who this hacker is and why this sniper wants to kill the hacker.



It also drills down to the detail of who is behind both these characters and what is the national interest involved. The rest of the cat-mouse game forms the rest of the plot.



Performances



Dr. Rajaskehar is back with a bang and has rightly adapted himself to the character. Adith plays a pivotal role while Pooja Kumar is adequate to her confined role. Ravi Varma, Nazar, Murali Krishna Posani, Shraddha Das, Adarsh and other Supporting Cast have done justice to their roles.



Upside



Background Music

Engaging Screenplay

Action Blocks

High production values within a limited budget



Downside



Lengthy at places

Unnecessary comedy



What Works For The Movie?



The fresh narration, intriguing aspect of screenplay and technically rich rendition works big time for the movie. One wonders the technical brilliance of the team in such a constrained budget and all credit goes to the director of the movie, Praveen Sattaru.



Final Box Office Prospect



Being produced by Rajashekhar under his home banner, the movie has been made at a big budget of around 20 Cr. The WW theatrical share should be somewhere around 12 Cr for the movie to garner hit status.



Though the movie has gained unanimous positive WOM, it might not be too easy for the movie to rake in the required break-even revenue due to the lack of publicity and star power.



However, the movie has achieved break-even in the US region on its second day itself.



Catch up with the movie if you are eager to witness a captivating thriller.