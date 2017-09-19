 »   »   » Rana Daggubati Bags A Hollywood Offer!

Rana Daggubati Bags A Hollywood Offer!

By: Mayur Javali
Rana Daggubati is now the Midas of Tollywood, as anything touched by him is turning gold.

Firstly, it was the movie The Ghazi Attack, which turned to be a super hit at the box office followed by the monstrous success of Baahubali - The Conclusion and then the political potboiler, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which cemented a formidable spot for the tall and swanky actor in Tollywood. Yes, Rana Daggubati, who is not just on a roll but also is carefully devising his career with some smart choices.

Rana's small screen venture too, has been successful as his reality web series, No 1 Yaari With Rana, is a super success and is popular amongst audience.

The latest news from the Daggubati camp is the news of Rana Daggubati featuring in a Hollywood movie. Wow! That's quite a news for the T-town fans now.

Rana Daggubati is now all set to make his grand Hollywood debut through a period film based in India. After playing a naval officer in Sankalp Reddy's war film, The Ghazi Attack which was based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, the 32-year-old eligible bachelor would reportedly play the role of a scientist who tries to decode the reason for the disappearance of the 1888 steamship, Vijl.

'Vijil: Mystery of the Phantom Ship,' is based on a giant ship 'Vijil' also known as SS Vaitarna, disappeared with more than 700 passengers on November 8, 1888, off the coast in Saurashtra in a cyclonic storm.

The film will be scripted by Yogesh Joshi and directed by Dhwanil Mehta. Rana Daggubati, as confirmed, would be donning the role of a scientist who will be on a mission to find the disappearance of the ship.

"Rana loved the script and was in London recently to meet the filmmakers for a discussion. Many of the dialogues will be in English. The makers are currently on a recce for suitable locations. The film is expected to roll by mid-2018," informs a source close to the development.

Rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized and an official press meet from the team could be expected soon.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 12:15 [IST]
