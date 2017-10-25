 »   »   » Ravi Teja & Anil Ravipudi To Collaborate Once Again

After the instant success of the Diwali release, Raja the Great, the duo, Ravi Teja and Anil Ravipudi, will be seen joining hands once again for a Tamil remake. Anil Ravipudi has earned the tag of a hat-trick director with the success of Raja the Great and what's more, the success of the movie is blessed with another project. The movie opened to decent crowd on its first day but later gained bigger momentum after it garnered positive word of mouth.

Last year's hit Tamil venture, Bogan, will be remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja playing the lead role and Anil directing the venture. Though the rest of the cast and technical crew members are yet to be finalised for the movie, the makers have announced that the movie will be made on a grand scale by giving a flexible hand to Anil. Infusing more trust and confidence in Anil's work and on the actor-director combo, the makers are making it big this time around as well.

Bogan starred the Thani Oruvan duo, Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy in the lead along with Hansika Motwani. The movie runs with the theme of a cat-mouse game with lots of twists and turns and a series of comic scenes and energetic performances.

The ending of the movie has been scripted in such a way that a sequel can be helmed around the same. This gives a better opportunity for Ravi Teja and Anil to venture into successive movies if the first part becomes successful. In short, the storyline is tailor-made for an actor of Ravi Teja's calibre as the characterisation runs on high energy levels.

The movie turned out to be a sensible hit in Tamil and hope that a better result is replicated in Telugu as well.