 »   »   » Ravi Teja To Make A Comeback This Diwali!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who is a synonym of energy, would be coming back as Raja The Great on 12th of October. The actor is in quest of a much needed break as his previous two outings, Kick 2 and Bengal Tiger fizzled out at the box office. Then it was a personal tragedy which hit him real hard, wherein the actor lost his younger brother in a car accident.

Ravi Teja would be donning the role of a visually impaired person and the first look of the movie garnered unanimous positive responses from the public. It also inferred the fact that the movie would be packed with sufficient content and good scope for performance. The tagline, "Welcome to my world" gives a sense of an empathy based feeling.

The production of the movie started in the month of February and shooting commenced in April. The teaser of the movie has garnered 6M views with close to 90K likes in a span of one month and the action block in the teaser is a testimonial of sure shot entertaining elements in the movie.

The teaser garnered over 2.3 Million views within the first 24 hours and thereby surpassed the records of Saaho, Paisa Vasool and Khaidi No 150 which had 2.2M, 2.2M and 1.68M views respectively.

Being written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie rides high on the confidence of the young director as he is fresh from back-to-back successes in the form of Pataas and Supreme.

The movie, though will be released on the occasion of Diwali, might face a considerable amount of competition from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Raju Gaari Gadha 2, which is slated for Diwali release, on 13th October.

Raja The Great, features Ravi Teja, Mehreen Pirzada, Prakash Raj, Sampath, Raadhika Sarathkumar & Vivan Bhatena in the lead roles while glam doll, Raashi Khanna will be appearing on screen for a cameo performance.

Young music director, Sai Karthik, who was associated with Anil, with his previous two outings has once again collaborated together for the third time to compose music while Mohana Krishna will be handling camera for the much awaited flick.