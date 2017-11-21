 »   »   » RGV’s Shocking Comments On Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan!

The social media was taken by storm on Sunday with an interesting photo of three giant stars. In what could be a private meeting photo, the coming together of the Baahubali magician, Nandamuri torch bearer and the Mega powerful hero drove the fans of Tollywood literally crazy. Yes, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan Tej were spotted in a single picture and in a very affectionate manner.

Within minutes of the picture's circulation on the social media, fans and media got themselves busy in stitching their own set of stories around the same. Few claimed that the trio are all set to make a movie together and the few even went ahead to confirm that the multi-starrer movie which will be directed by SS Rajamouli would go on floors by February 2018. Though there has been no confirmation by anyone of the said stars, the social media has now got a substantial topic to linger about.

While the industry and fans were ecstatic about the trio's picture which not only gives a hint about the coming together of the T-town stars for a movie but also highlights the healthy relationship being maintained in the industry, one man, much to his attitude and nature, came down hard in his typical sarcastic manner.

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who often takes jibe at many stars of the cinema industry, targeted the subject by passing unfavourable comments. However, it was not his usual day at work as he was quite at a receiving end from both Nandamuri and Mega fans.

RGV, posted two status through his Facebook account which read, Being an ardent worshipper of women I strongly condemn such blatent promotion of gay culture. Okkaru kadu iddharu kadhu mugguruu ah type ae na....paiga mugguruu kuda pellainavallu.. (Not just one or two, all three belonging to the same category? On top of it, all are married). Allah what's happening? Jesus can you please tell me.. Balaji garu meeraina cheppandi- Sic

Minutes after his post, he was inundated with series of negative comments and trolls. Social media users trolled RGV for his party picture with director Anurag Kashyap where RGV is seen kissing the director.

Rajamouli and Jr. NTR has worked on three occasions together till date for Student No 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga where all three movies resulting in mammoth blockbusters while the former and Ram Charan had joined hands for the 2009 industry hit, Magadheera. With such an exciting combo giving rise to the supposed speculations, one hope for the possible combo's movie.