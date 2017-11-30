 »   »   » Sai Dharam Tej's Jawaan: Get To Know About the Actor's Character In The Movie!

Sai Dharam Tej is all set to make the beginning of December a special one, for all the Telugu film audiences with his latest release Jawaan, which is all set to open big in the theatres tomorrow (December 01, 2017).

Jawaan, is expected to be an action entertainer and high on expectations. The film is expected to give a different makeover for Sai Dharam Tej. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing a character named Jai in Jawaan.



In a recent interview given to popular online portal Indiaglitz, director BNS Ravi opened up about Sai Dharam Tej's character in the movie.



According to the film-maker, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen playing an RSS Jawaan in the movie. The film-maker stated that he chose the RSS backdrop for the central character as he wanted it to be new. BNS Ravi also added that in Jawaan, the actor's role will be more serious unlike the previous jovial roles, which the actor has done in the past.



Sai Dharam Tej is definitely in need of a big hit and let us hope that Jawaan will emerge as a big success at the box office. Jawaan features Mehreen as the leading lady and popular Tamil actor Prasanna plays the main antagonist.