 »   »   » Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawan: Highlights Of Pre-release Event!

The young horse from the Mega camp, who is in quest of a big hit, is seen piling his efforts for a deserving success. Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej's Jawan pre-release event was held on 19th November and the function was conducted on a grand scale. With thousands of Mega fans and followers gracing the event, we bring you the highlights of the event.

Sai Dharam Tej



Sharing the experience about the humble beginning of his life, Sai thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for their contributions. He had some special words for SS Thaman as the duo are close friends outside the industry as well.



The supreme hero as well thanked Prasanna for being a good senior turned friend by chipping in with inputs and claimed that Mehreen, the heroine of the movie to be the golden leg of the industry.



Sai shared that his uncle, Pawan Kalyan was a Jawan to his family and in turn, he would be a Jawan to all three maternal uncles. He also congratulated Power Star Pawan Kalyan for winning the prestigious IEBF award in the Global Business Summit held in London.



KS Ravindra (Bobby)



The Sardaar Gabbar Singh director wished the team of Jawan and thanked Sai Dharam Tej specifically. He spoke high on Sai Dharam Tej personally called the director and offered to work together right after the poor result of Sardaar Gabbar Singh.



Harish Shankar



An ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan, the DJ director felt that the euphoria at the event was much similar to a Pawan Kalyan's movie event. Harish heaped praises on his friend turned music director, SS Thaman for some foot tapping numbers.



If all had fallen in places, Harish had to don the role of a co-producer for Jawan, but due to his prior commitments, the same did not materialize. Harish also congratulated BVS Ravi, the director of the movie for his writing skills and the command who holds on the said avenue.



SS Thaman



The musical magician started his crisp speech by thanking the producer, Krishna, with whom the association dates back to the days of Pokkiri. He also highlighted his friendship with Sai Dharam Tej and claimed that BVS Ravi would be the most wanted director of Tollywood.



Dil Raju



The presenter of the movie opened up his speech by drawing references to Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party and Jawan movie. He comically claimed that the team of Jawan attacked him instantly requesting him to be part of the movie and there was no other go for the passionate producer but to give a positive nod.



He heaped praises on SS Thaman for his rerecording and foot tapping numbers. He wished the heroine of the movie, Mehreen, to be blessed with her fourth consecutive hit in the form of Jawan.



Mehreen Pirzada



The cute and bubbly heroine opened up about her characterization, Bhargavi, and thanked BVS Ravi for such a cute role. She wished the movie to be hugely successful and continue her winning streak.



Prasanna



The talented Tamil actor has set his foot into the Telugu cinema with Jawan. Director BVS Ravi, personally welcomed Prasanna into the Telugu filmdom. The antagonist of the movie spoke in flawless Telugu and thanked writers Kona Venkat and Gopi Mohan for suggesting his name to BVS Ravi.



He also claimed that he was indebted to the movie's director as he was sure that a lot of positive outcome would be followed after this movie though the role given to him was that of a negative one.



BVS Ravi



The director spoke about his journey with the movie and thanked Sai Dharam Tej for his constant support and helping hand throughout the process of the movie. He said that the producer of the movie, Krishna, was more of a brother to him and Dil Raju being the backbone and guide to the entire team.



Jawan, is all set to release on December 1 and the movie stars Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzaada, Prasanna & Kota Srinivas Rao in the lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Krishna under the banner of Arunachal creations and has been directed by BVS Ravi, the writer of Munna, Parugu & Athithi movies. SS Thaman is said to have rendered some pumping songs and riveting background score to the movie.