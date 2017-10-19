 »   »   » Sankrati Race! Ram Charan Out & Ravi Teja Is In!

We had earlier reported that the upcoming Sankranti would not see a lone battle but will instead a competitive race between Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Mega fans sighed in relief when news broke out that Megapower Star Ram Charan is out of the Sankranti race, rescheduling his upcoming movie's release to 30th of March, making a clean way for his baabai (uncle). However, the place of Rangasthalam 1985 has now been occupied by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja, after a brief break, will be seen back in action with Raja The Great in theatres this week. Just 3 months later, the energetic actor will once again brace the box office during Sankranti with Touch Chesi Choodu. The festive season is the best time for industry folks to release their biggies in order to cash in on the big bucks. However, the inside trade experts opine a different story.

The release of Ravi Teja's movie could be a political ploy against Pawan Kalyan as the latter is into the political arena and will immerse himself in the same completely by next year.

Touch Chesi Choodu will be directed by Vikram Sirikonda and will be produced by Srinivas (Bujji) under the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha banner. Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan will be presenting the movie. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be determined by the team.

The reason for the strong rumours, which are doing the rounds, is because of the fact that Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, the presenter of the movie, is a sitting for the position of an MLA for the Gannavaram constituency.

No matter what, a good movie will score big time if it is able to strike a chord with the audience. Pawan Kalyan might be seen in one last movie after Agnathavasi under the direction of Santhosh Srinivas, which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers while Balayya will be acting in NTR's biopic under Teja's direction once he winds up his 102nd movie.