 »   »   » SHOCKING! Fire Ravages Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios!

In a shocking incident that happened towards the dusk of November 13, 2017, a fire break out has ravaged the popular Annapurna Studios of Akkineni Nagarjuna, located at the Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the accident occured at around 6.30 pm in the evening. According to the reports, four fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 2 hours.

Image Courtesy: Times Of India

The reports also suggest that two film sets were detroyed completely because of the fire attack. No casualties have been reported as both the sets were vacant. The exact reason for the mishap is unknown. Reportedly, the set of the film 'Manam' has been destroyed due to the same. If reports are to be believed, the set erected for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also been affected

Annapurna Studios is one of the popular studios in Hyderabad and it has been owned by the Akkineni family. It is one of the oldest studios in South India. Annapurna studios was established by Nageswara Rao Akkineni and at present, Akkineni Nagarjuna is the chairman of the same.

Many popular films, television series and reality shows have been shot at the Annapurna Studios.