 »   »   » Spyder Box Office: Final Worldwide Collections

Expectations were soaring high and the deadly combination of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss was seen as the tickler of combo at the box office. A bi-lingual flick, Spyder, was supposed to be the second Baahubali of Tollywood in terms of market expansion and commercial success.

However, much to the dismay of T-town fans, the movie team and the trade experts, the movie flunked at the box office. There could be many contributing factors which could have resulted in the unfavourable response of the movie.



Be it the choppy graphics, not-so-catchy love track, paltry climax or zero elevation scenes to the protagonist, the director, AR Murugadoss, who otherwise is a master of screenplay, failed to capture the pulse and imagination of the audience this time around.



Though there were official posters released by the movie team time and again with the collection figures, one can identify the fact that the same were superficial which were catered as part of movie promotion and publicity.



Spyder, had made an overall pre-release business of over 150 Cr and the theatricals alone stood at 124 Cr. The movie had to earn a distributor share of 124 Cr worldwide to attain hit status. This was indeed a daunting task, but clearly not impossible considering the track record and market pull of both Mahesh and ARM.



Post release of the movie, Spyder, was in the top 5 Day 1 earners of Tollywood WW, but the same momentum was not carried forward in its coming days due to the poor word of mouth.



The break-up of pre-release business and box office collections are as follows:



Region Pre-Release BO Collections



AP 34.4 Cr 18.5 Cr

Nizam 24 Cr 9.05 Cr

Ceeded 12 Cr 4.4 Cr

Karnataka 10.8 Cr 5.1 Cr

USA 15.5 Cr 5.05 Cr

Tamil Nadu 18 Cr 4.4 Cr

Kerala 1.3 Cr 0.5 Cr

ROI+World 8 Cr 2.4 Cr

Total 124 Cr 49.4 Cr



Recovery: Less than 40%. Huge disaster.



*Source: ABO



AR Murugadoss is not having the best of time as his previous venture in Bollywood, Akira, turned out to be an average grosser and Spyder, turning out to be a dud box office. All eyes will be on his next venture with Thalapathy Vijay.



Meanwhile Prince Mahesh Babu, who is also not having the best of his time with two back-to-back disasters in the form of Brahmotsavam and Spyder.



All hopes now are pinned on Bharat Ane Nenu, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The combo of Siva-Mahesh will be seen as a respite and ray of hope for the Prince's fans as the duo had earlier churned out a blockbuster in the form of Srimanthudu.