 »   »   » Spyder To Get The Biggest Release After Baahubali 2

September 27 is the date that might write many new records in the history of Tollywood. The highly expected big budget bilingual thriller will be marking its widest release and the movie seems to be on a spree of setting records much before its release.

Prince Mahesh Babu who has a massive fan base in the United States of America, could arguably be named as the biggest Telugu star in terms of craze and market value in the same region. Mahesh's previous blockbuster, Srimanthudu, had grossed around 2.9 M and still holds the tag of Non-Baahubali record.



Despite the fact that many biggies have been released post Srimanthudu, none were able to cross the record set by Mahesh and now, it seems that the Prince himself needs to step in to surpass his own record.



Spyder, being helmed by AR Murugadoss is an expensive project being made at a cost of 120 Cr. The Tamil version is said to be sold for a huge 17 Cr which not only helps the prospects of the movie, but also would pave way for both Telugu fraternity and Mahesh Babu in terms of market expansion.



The news of the hour is the release of the movie in the US region. Bilingual venture, AR Murugadoss's direction and Mahesh as the hero are some of the highlights for the built up expectations. The movie's distribution rights have been bagged by Atmus Entertainment and the distribution house is planning for a grand release.



The combined screen count of both Telugu and Tamil versions are said to be an enormous 750 odd screens, a record of sort just sitting behind Baahubali 2, which was released in over 1000 Screens.



The movie would be released in as many as 400 locations where the screen count of the Telugu version alone is tallied around 600 whilst the Tamil version would see light in over 160 screens.



Below is the excerpt from the press release.



"Atmus and AZ India under SSS (Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram) is planning for a gigantic release in the history of Indian cinema. The main stream theatres are overwhelmed with inquiries and have requested the distributor to open Spyder in as many locations as possible."



"The final theatre list will be ready and get published by Sep 15 2017 in all major popular sites and to begin online ticketing on the same day. The film is all set to become the highest grosser in the US on the premiere day, Sept 26. The first show will begin from 12 noon PST. "



"With the exclusive T-mobile offer of $2 per ticket for premiers, expect some mind boggling overseas records by Spyder. "