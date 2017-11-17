 »   »   » Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Delayed; Bharat Ane Nenu Postponed!

In what could be a tragedy of sorts for the Telugu fraternity's cinema heritage, a major fire mishap occurred on Monday(Nov 13) evening at one of the oldest studios of T-Town, Annapurna Studios which is owned by the Akkineni family. The incident occurred in Banjara hills, Hyderabad.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit which brought down five movie sets including the set of Manam movie, a movie set which is not just a set-up but considered to be monumental with emotional values by King Nagarjuna.



However, the bigger disappointment is for the Mega fans. Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming big ticket film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was all set to go on floors in the first week of December and a giant set too had been erected in the Annapurna Studios. Due to the fire accident, the complete set needs to be re-erected now, starting from the scratch.



The period based flick now will have to wait for some more time before commencing its principle photography as creating the massive set for the said genre is a tedious and a time consuming task.



Though the producer of the movie, Ram Charan, has nothing much to worry about the financial losses (as the same would be covered by the insurance companies), he might have to wear his thinking hat about the movie's schedule, planning and release as the same gets postponed now.



In another instance, the makers of Prince Mahesh Babu's upcoming flick Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), are contemplating on a new release date. The makers of the movie had initially planned to get the movie on to screens for the Sankranti occasion.



Since Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas's Agnathavasi was already in the race along with ripe rumours about Ram Charan's Rangasthalam 1985 too, in the Sankranti battle though the latter eventually moved to Ugadi slot, the team of BAN pushed the release to April 27th, a summer release.



Now the makers are considering another convenient date as Superstar Rajinikanth's much anticipated 2.0 has now been pushed to April 13. In addition to that, Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya too would be releasing in the last week of April.



Producers of Bharat Ane Nenu are very cautious and are trying to avoid clash with any big budget movie as they are not willing to risk it the way the team of Spyder did.



Sources in the industry are at a buzz that the makers are once considering Sankranti occasion or Republic Day weekend in order to play a safe gamble. However, the movie has just completed 50 percent of its principal shooting and needs to toil hard day in and out to meet the expected deadline.