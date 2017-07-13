 »   »   » Tollywood 2017 First Half Report: Box Office Collection Of Movies

Now that the first half of the year is done, let's revisit Tollywood's business and performance at the box office.

The Telugu Cinema kick-started the year with a bang when Sankranti witnessed an epic clash between the senior heroes. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who returned to the celluloid screen after a brief hiatus of 9 years enjoyed hype, hoopla and fan craze.



Though Chiranjeevi's comeback vehicle was a remake of Tamil blockbuster, the star's return to the silver screen was celebrated and anticipated.



On the other hand Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen in a different avatar and the movie was riding high on expectations as it was the actor's 100th movie.



Though it was a battle between the senior heroes at the box office, the result was eventually sweet for either stars as both Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Balayya's Gauthami Putra Satakarni (GPSK), struck gold at the box office.



Khaidi No 150 earned a distributor share of 105Cr while GPSK collected over 50 Cr pushing both ventures into a profitable zone.



Sankranti witnessed another movie joining the bandwagon and it was Sharwanand's Shatanamam Bhavathi which competed with Chiru and Balakrishna's movies. This family drama under Dil Raju's production entered the scene as an underdog but eventually proved to be a Big Blockbuster by earning an overall distributor share of 34Cr.



Natural Star Nani who is on a roll, continued his winning streak with Nenu Local. Nani's performance and screen presence proved to be an asset for the movie as the storyline was not beyond ordinary.



Nani once again struck $1M at the US Box Office and has clearly sent out a message that he is a force to reckon in the US market. The Blockbuster movie earned a distributor share of 34 Cr.



Daggubati clan seems to be having a great year at the box office. It was nephew Rana Daggubati who opened the account with Ghazi while uncle Victory Venkatesh continued the same with Guru.



The bi-lingual Indian war movie which was based on the sinking of PNS Ghazi ship earned widespread accolades amongst critics and a huge thumbs up from the audience as well. The movie was declared a super hit at the box office as it ended up earning over 27 Cr.



Victory Venkatesh's Guru, a remake of Hindi blockbuster, Saala Khadoos, showed the audience that he still has a lot to offer. The movie was sold at a minimal price and raked in good profits. This super hit flick earned an overall distributor share of 18.5 Cr.



Naga Chaitanya who was deprived of a much deserving success managed to hit the bull's eye with Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The movie earned over 25 Cr and was declared a super hit at the box office.



Finally, one could never forget the monument of Telugu Filmdom. Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli directorial movie sent tremors across the country and even beyond oceans across different geographies.



The epic movie went on to smash all existing records and has earned a mammoth distributor share of over 800 Cr till date. The humongous movie is all set to start its second innings this September in the China circuit.



However, Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu and Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham proved to be duds as the former was a big flop and the latter is all set to be an average flick at the box office.