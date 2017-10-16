 »   »   » T-Town Fans – Save Some Money For January!

The first month of 2018 in T-Town will be huge as a series of bigwig movies are gearing up for release. January is an auspicious month for the celluloid people as Sankranti and Republic Day boost the prospects of business. Let's check out some of the biggest Telugu releases in January, which though will provide sumptuous meals for the audience will also cut holes in their pockets.

Agnatha Vaasi



The first movie to release in the month is from the powerful combo of Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas. The duo had joined hands twice before for Jalsa (one of the most talked movie during its time but an average grosser) and Attarintiki Daredi (an industry hit). Now the same combo has collaborated for another movie which is slated for January 10th release.



The movie is Power Star's 25th movie and he is reportedly donning the role of a software engineer. Agnatha Vaasi is one of the most expected movies of sorts due to the combo factor and for the fact that this could be one of the last few movies of PK before he ventures into politics full-time. Anirudh Ravichander's debut as the music director is most looked out for post the release of the first look poster. fans of



Karna (Tentative)/NBK 102



The out and out action movie of Nandamuri Balakrishna has locked its date on 12th January. Tamil veteran director KS Ravikumar, who has directed the likes of Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Ajith, Vijay & Suriya is marking his debut in the Telugu film industry with the Nandamuri Bidda. The movie boasts of three heroines where Nayantara is rumoured to be finalised already along with Malayalam actress Natasha Joshi who has bagged a meaty role.



The shooting of the movie is progressing at a brisk pace and one could expect a full length commercial entertainer from the energetic duo.



Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK)



Tamil actor Suriya commands a humongous fan base in Andhra and Telangana. With some exceptional business and following in the Telugu-speaking states, the dedicated actor is all set to present himself on January 12th with Thaana Serntha Kootam, being directed by Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Thaan fame.



Though the pull and craze for this movie could not be matched with Pawan Kalyan and Balayya's movies, one cannot deny the fact that the movie and Suriya's stardom might pose to be a spoilsport for the other two local movies if the WOM is positive for TSK.



Rangasthalam 1985





An interesting plot, dynamic makeover and a terrific cast-Ram Charan who would be seen portraying a meaty role without starry image under gifted film-maker, Sukumar, has pinned his hopes on the movie for the much required break. Though being projected as a Sankranti release flick, speculations are ripe that Abbai (Ram Charan) might back out from the race as he doesn't want to clash with Baabai (Pawan Kalyan).



2.0





The big daddy will be back on 25th January on the eve of Republic Day. Touted as the biggest ever Indian movie with the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shankar and Amy Jackson, the movie will witness a wide release in the Telugu states as the distribution rights have been sold at a whopping 81Cr. Both Rajini and Shankar command a colossal fan base in AP/TS and the release of the movie will be nothing short of a festival.



So, all the fans, save some money from now on to witness multiple extravaganza.