 »   »   » Varun Tej Finally Strikes Gold With Fidaa!

After 4 movies, Mega Prince Varun Tej has finally hit the bull's eye with his latest venture, Fidaa. Hailing from a family which boasts of dominant stars, Varun never banked upon the mass image unlike his uncles (Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan) and elder brother (Ram Charan).

Happy Days fame, Shekar Kammula, who is seen as a perseverant and a passionate film-maker, was said to have worked hard on the script and was well confident about the movie's performance at the box office.



The breezy romantic tale had Varun Tej and Premam fame, Sai Pallavi in the lead where the latter received rave reviews for her performance.



Sai Pallavi, donning the role of a Telangana Ammayi, went through some thorough tuitions in order to get slang correct and yes, she did nail it to perfection.



Being majorly shot in the USA, the movie was a massive success amongst the US audience and clicked it big time with the class audience.



Producer Dil Raju, who doesn't compromise on the quality of his films, is said to be on a roll. After Shatanamam Bhavathi & Nenu Local, the producer has scored a hat trick with Fidaa this year.



The theatrical distribution of the movie was sold at a meagre 18 Cr considering Varun Tej's stamina at the box office and the previous performance of his movies. However, the movie grossed a massive 61 Cr with the distributor share standing tall at 34 Cr by the end of 2 weeks.



The movie has already earned a tag of blockbuster and now is heading towards being a double blockbuster.



Nizam and the USA collections have been superlative as the movie has stood just behind Baahubali 2 & Khaidi No 150 in terms of collections in the US of all the movies released this year.



The 27-year-old swanky actor doesn't seem to be in a rush and is said to be taking his own sweet time in finalizing scripts for his next movie. Now, that is a calculated and an intelligent move which helps the 6 ft tall actor in shaping up his career.



Wishing Varun Tej more and more success in the upcoming days and hope he continues to replicate the success of Fidaa.