 »   »   » When Chiranjeevi Wanted To Work With Shankar And Rajamouli!

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who needs no introduction was not just known for his all-round skills on screen, but also for his judgement and assessment about script selection and gauging the pulse of his audience. Assessing the worth of a technician or a script was a cakewalk for him and this could well be proved with two instances.

Much after the release of Gentleman, director S. Shankar became an instant star and was flooded with offers from every corner of the industry. One of the first stars to pamper Shankar with an invitation was the Megastar.

Chiranjeevi, who had watched the movie was said to be blown over by Shankar's directorial skills which prompted the former to remake the movie in Hindi with the same title. Chiranjeevi was unable to replicate the movie in Telugu as Shankar's Gentleman was a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Chiranjeevi had expressed his desire of working with the passionate director and the same was revealed by the legendary actor during the time of Robo audio launch way back in 2010, which was held at Hyderabad.

Shankar was not the only star director who was approached by the head of Mega clan, even the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli too, was approached by Chiranjeevi, not just once, but twice.

We all know that Chiranjeevi had offered a whopping remuneration to SS Rajamouli to direct the former in his prestigious 150th movie to which the visionary director had softly declined stating his prior commitments. But the new byte doing rounds in the social media is, the interest which was expressed by Chiranjeevi to collaborate with SSR.

During the pre-release event function of Srivalli, writer Vijayendra Prasad unveiled an interesting anecdote about Magadheera. The 75-year-old writer exclaimed that the popular 100-men action sequence of the movie was initially planned for Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi, who was highly impressed with the 2003 blockbuster, Simhadri, had called, congratulated and had asked the artistic director to pen a script for him, for which the director had planned the said action sequence for the Mega Star which never materialized and eventually, the scene had to be passed on to his son for Magadheera.

Though Mega fans would have loved to see their icon in such a power packed action block, they still would be contented and wouldn't really mind as it was their own Mega Power Star who grabbed the offer much later.