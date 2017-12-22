 »   »   » Why The Relationship Between Mega & Akkineni Families Is Worth Envying?

The relationship between the Mega and Akkineni families is something worth envying. The mutual respect, admiration and affection both the family members share is exemplary. Not just one or two, there have been multiple instances where the warm friendship has been displayed.

Business Partners

Both Megastar Chiranjeevi and King Nagarjuna were long time business partners and had long standing relationship as commercial associates when the duo had substantial stake in Maa Television. Nagarjuna was seen as an eternal host of the TV reality show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarulu, had graciously offered the anchoring seat to Megastar for the 4th season.

Be it the award ceremony or cultural felicitation, both faces of respective families would be seen in a single frame quite often showing their mutual warm and friendly nature.

Nagachaitanya- Samantha Wedding

The most happening couple of Tollywood got into the wedlock last year in Goa which was a private and just a family affair. The esteemed guest list consisted of a very few celebrities and the Mega family was one among the fewer lot. This once again stamped an attestation on the Mega-Akkineni bonding.

Hello Pre-release event

A comeback vehicle for Akkineni Akhil, Hello, is all set to storm theatres on 22nd. The pre-release event of Hello, took place in Hyderabad yesterday and the event was graciously embraced by both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Tej. This was not just a sweet gesture by the Mega father-son duo towards the Akkineni father-son duo, but also paved way for United Tollywood.

Akkineni Akhil's Speech

A connecting speech from the Akkineni successor who addressed Chiru as his Pedhanaana and Charan as Pedhannaya. Akhil invited Charan, Chaithanya and Samantha to stage and it was indeed a pleasant sight to watch the Mega-Akkineni successors on stage.

Ram Charan's Speech

Megapower Star kept his speech short and crisp. He had a word of opinion to Akhil that he would be the next big thing in Tollywood as Akhil is backed by a mighty force called Nagarjuna, who carries humongous experience as he has worked with the best of people in the industry.

Nagarjuna's Speech

The ever charming & dashing heartthrob, Nagarjuna was on cloud nine. Nagarjuna thanked Chiranjeevi for not just accepting the invitation of the pre-release event but also for watching Hello's special show. Nagarjuna was ecstatic to learn about the mutual camaraderie shared between Ram Charan and Akhil.

Chiranjeevi's Speech

The big daddy of Mega family and one of the prominent faces of T-town, Chiranjeevi stated that his presence in the pre-release event was more of a responsibility and the event was more a family event. Chiru shared an anecdote about the word Hello and its connection with the Akkineni family.

He shared that both Akkineni Nageswar Rao and Nagarjuna had opportunities to shake their legs for songs with Hello lyric and Akhil being the third member of the clan to use the sentimental word. Chiru even reminisced the fact that both Mr & Mrs Chiranjeevi felt that Akhil would have been an ideal younger brother to Ram Charan during their childhood.

Annaya thanked the director of the movie, Vikram Kumar for creating a masterpiece called Manam, which was more of a tribute to late ANR. Megastar also shared his engaging experience of watching Hello and assured audience that the movie offers vivid feel to the audience.

With expectations building from all avenues, Hello, could possibly be one of the biggest commercial hits under the Akkineni kitty.