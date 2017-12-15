 »   »   » Will The Key Ingredient Of Rajamouli Movies Be Missed In Jr NTR-Ram Charan Movie?

The much anticipated combination of SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is yet to go on floors and is said to start by August 2018. Even before any significant progress, news and hype surrounding the movie is beyond one's comprehension.

It all started with a picture of the trio made rounds in the social media. The talk of the town director was seen chilling with the happening actors of the present generation.

Tentatively, the movie is given a fancy name, Yamadheera, though the working title is not shared by the movie team. The name is a combination of two movie names of Rajamouli-NTR combination and Rajamouli-Ram Charan combination. Yama is ripped from Yamadonga and Dheera is sliced from Magadheera.

The big news to follow is that the movie would run without visual graphics and VFX effects. SS Rajamouli, in a recent interview had shared his desire of making a movie which runs high on the plot and without the aid of graphics.

It is to be noted that Rajamouli's movies enthrall the audience with a large portion of visual graphics and VFX effects. Be it Magadheera, an experimental Eega or India's pride, the Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli's father and ace writer, Vijayendra Prasad, is penning a script which could meet Rajamouli's requirement.

Currently, Ramcharan is a busy man who is tied with multiple engagements. The star is working relentlessly for Rangasthalam 1985 under Sukumar's direction and has subsequently started a movie with Boyapatti Sreenu.

Ramcharan is also busy as a producer as he is bankrolling his father's prestigious project, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Meanwhile, Tarak will be seen joining hands with Guruji, Trivikram Srinivas once the stylish director frees himself from the commitment of Agnyathavaasi.

Trivikram-Jr NTR movie would kick off early next year and might lower curtains much before the start of the prestigious multi starrer combo movie. Jr NTR for now, is on a holiday spree as he is said to be having some fun time with his family in Europe.

With both Jr NTR and Charan finishing their respective commitments before the official launch of the tentative Yamadheera, movie fans hope that both two actors devote their complete time to Jakkana's directorial movie. Imagine both these superlative dancers shaking their legs for a song in a single frame? Goosebumps overloaded, isn't it?