 »   »   » INTERESTING! Yuddham Sharanam Team's New Marketing Strategy!

After scoring a good hit with his last flick, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain his fans with yet another content-driven movie, titled as Yuddham Sharanam. The Akkineni lad is now aware that content is the key driver and just commercial aspects in a movie doesn't serve the purpose of entertainment.

Interestingly, the makers of Yuddham Sharanam have employed a rare technique in order to market the movie. Quite often we have seen success tours and rallies, post the movie's release, but for the first time, the team has scheduled a promotional tour across the Andhra region as part of pre-promotions in order to capture the attention of the youth audience.



The mega tour, comenced today (September 05, 2017) and here is the following itinerary..



September 5th



Chaityan Engineering College at 11:15 am in Vizag.



Godavari Engineering College (GIET) at 4:30 pm in Rajahmundry.



Vishnu Engineering College (women's), 8:45 pm in Bhimavaram.



September 6th



Ramachandra Engineering college, 10 am in Eluru.



Vignan University, 1 pm in Guntur.



The making of Yuddham Sharanam was done at a brisk pace as the launch happened in the month of February 2017, while the first teaser was launched on 31st July 2017. Audio songs were released on 27th August in the presence of Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli.



Yuddham Sharanam has made some good pre-release business as well. Being sold for an amount of close to 17Cr in the AP/TG market, the overall figure stands at 20Cr. This Naga Chaitanya starrer is required to earn a distributor share of 20-24Cr in order to attain a hit status at the box office.



Being directed by debutant Krishna Marimuthu, the movie is being bankrolled by Sai Korrapati & Rajani Korrapati under the banner of Varahi Chalana Chitram. Lavanya Tripathi plays the love interest of Naga Chaitanya while veteran actor Srikanth will be playing the role of a dashing antagonist. The movie is all set to release on 8th September.