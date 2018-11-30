 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections Day 1 (Telugu): A Grand Reception For The Rajinikanth Starrer!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 has kick-started its journey at the box office in a grand manner with the film having set the cash registers on fire on the very first day of the film's release itself. Along with Tamil version, the Telugu dubbed version of 2.0 has also made it to the theatres. Rajinikanth and Shankar enjoy a huge market in the Telugu speaking regions. The theatrical rights of the film were reportedly sold for a big price in the AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film had made a big release in the Telugu speaking regions and the entire attention of the moviebuffs has been on 2.0. Read 2.0 box office day 1 collections to know more about the box office performance of the movie.
Decent Reports
2.0 has opened to good reports in the theatres. The audiences have loved the visualization of the movie, which is of world class. It has been tagged as a film that would cater to all sections of the audiences alike.
The Advance Booking
The pre-booking for 2.0 had commenced days before its entry to the theatres. The advance booking for the shows in Hyderabad regions was phenomenal with the tickets for many of the shows going sold out at a fast pace.
Expected Day 1 Collections
2.0 has made a grand release in the Telugu states with the film grabbing a record number of screens. According to atweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the film has grossed approximately 18.5 Crores on its opening day from AP/TG regions.
Overtakes Kabali
Rajinikanth's previous best opener in the Telugu speaking regions was Kabali, which had gained a sensational opening out there . Now, it seems like 2.0 has comfortably overtaken Kabali in terms of day 1 collections.
The Days Ahead
2.0 has a 4-day long weekend. The opinion of the general audiences is on the positive side. The movie is expected to maintain the same momentum over the weekend as well.