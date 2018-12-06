English
 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Telugu): The Rajinikanth Starrer Breaks an 8-Year-Old Record!

2.0 Box Office Collections (Telugu): The Rajinikanth Starrer Breaks an 8-Year-Old Record!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2.0 continues its rule in the theatres across the globe and all the three different languages versions of the film have met with equally good receptions. The Telugu dubbed version of the film got released on November 29, 2018 and it did make a big release in the theatres across the Telugu speaking regions. The movie had opened to good reviews and much like in other regions, it is the 3D version of the film that has gained the maximum attention and acceptance. If reports are to be believed, the Telugu version of 2.0 has earned a new record. Read 2.0 box office collection report to know more.

    The Best Opening By A Rajinikanth Starrer

    Earlier, reports that were doing the rounds on Twitter suggested that the film got a fabulous opening in the Telugu speaking regions. Going by the reports, the film fetched above 18 Crores on day 1 and the film became the the top day 1 grosser of Rajinikanth in the Telugu speaking regions

    A New Record In Telugu Speaking Regions

    Now, it seems like the film has gone on to set a new record on the very first week of its run. According to a report by moviecrow.com, 2.0 has turned out to be the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions.

    Total Collections So Far

    2.0 has successfully completed the first week of its run in the theatres across the Telugu speaking regions. According to the report by moviecrow.com, the film has fetched approximately 70 Crores from the first 7 days of its run in the state.

    The Previous Record

    According to the report, by collecting this much, 2.0 has overtaken none other than Enthiran. Earlier, the record for the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions was held by the 2010 movie which reportedly fetched 64 Crores in the final run.

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue