 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Telugu): The Rajinikanth Starrer Breaks an 8-Year-Old Record!

The Best Opening By A Rajinikanth Starrer

Earlier, reports that were doing the rounds on Twitter suggested that the film got a fabulous opening in the Telugu speaking regions. Going by the reports, the film fetched above 18 Crores on day 1 and the film became the the top day 1 grosser of Rajinikanth in the Telugu speaking regions

A New Record In Telugu Speaking Regions

Now, it seems like the film has gone on to set a new record on the very first week of its run. According to a report by moviecrow.com, 2.0 has turned out to be the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions.

Total Collections So Far

2.0 has successfully completed the first week of its run in the theatres across the Telugu speaking regions. According to the report by moviecrow.com, the film has fetched approximately 70 Crores from the first 7 days of its run in the state.

The Previous Record

According to the report, by collecting this much, 2.0 has overtaken none other than Enthiran. Earlier, the record for the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions was held by the 2010 movie which reportedly fetched 64 Crores in the final run.