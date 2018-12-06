 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Telugu): The Rajinikanth Starrer Breaks an 8-Year-Old Record!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dec 6, 1992: What Happened On This Day left Irreparable Cracks In The Society
-
- Australia vs India 1st Test Day 1: Pujara Ton Boosts India
- PUBG Mobile Back With 0.10.0 Update Beta For Android And iOS
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer For Tata Motors!
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Insulting US Article!
- A Baby Was Born Via Womb Transplant From Dead Donor
- Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In The World Are All Indian
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
2.0 continues its rule in the theatres across the globe and all the three different languages versions of the film have met with equally good receptions. The Telugu dubbed version of the film got released on November 29, 2018 and it did make a big release in the theatres across the Telugu speaking regions. The movie had opened to good reviews and much like in other regions, it is the 3D version of the film that has gained the maximum attention and acceptance. If reports are to be believed, the Telugu version of 2.0 has earned a new record. Read 2.0 box office collection report to know more.
The Best Opening By A Rajinikanth Starrer
Earlier, reports that were doing the rounds on Twitter suggested that the film got a fabulous opening in the Telugu speaking regions. Going by the reports, the film fetched above 18 Crores on day 1 and the film became the the top day 1 grosser of Rajinikanth in the Telugu speaking regions
A New Record In Telugu Speaking Regions
Now, it seems like the film has gone on to set a new record on the very first week of its run. According to a report by moviecrow.com, 2.0 has turned out to be the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions.
Total Collections So Far
2.0 has successfully completed the first week of its run in the theatres across the Telugu speaking regions. According to the report by moviecrow.com, the film has fetched approximately 70 Crores from the first 7 days of its run in the state.
The Previous Record
According to the report, by collecting this much, 2.0 has overtaken none other than Enthiran. Earlier, the record for the top grossing dubbed movie in the Telugu speaking regions was held by the 2010 movie which reportedly fetched 64 Crores in the final run.