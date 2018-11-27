 »   »   »  2.0's Telugu Press Meet: Rajinikanth, Akhay Kumar & Shankar Attend The Event!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It is 2.0 mania across the country and the biggest Indian movie is just a couple of days away from hitting the screens. The promotions of the magnum opus are in full swing which the team is involved relentlessly, shuttling between Chennai and northern circuits. However, distributors of Telugu states, NV Prasad and Dil Raju felt that the team of 2.0’s presence in Hyderabad would further boost the anticipation levels and spice up the already ticket sales which are already being sold like hot cakes.
A simple pre-release event followed by a question & answer session was held at Hyderabad yesterday with Superstar Rajinikanth, Khiladi Akshay Kumar & Director Shankar.
NV Prasad
Producer and distributor, NV Prasad thanked the trio for accepting the invitation and gracing the event at a very short notice of just one hour. He assured that the movie would elevate the standards of Indian cinema and 2.0 would remain as an Indian pride. He urged fans and audience to celebrate Deepavali on 29th as the experience of festival of lights would be provided by the visual extravaganza.
Shankar
Starting his speech with decent Telugu, Shankar apologized for any grammatical mistakes in the movie. The perfectionist lauded Thalaiva for his hard-work despite his ill-health during the climax which was a testimonial of his commitment and dedication. Shankar stated that Akshay has donned make-up of a lifetime and characterization would be terrific. Thanking Subashkaran for being a director's producer and Rahman for rendering what he needed, Shankar claimed to be a happy man at the end of the day with the movie's output post the failure of quality delivery from the first VFX company. Shankar also requested media to support a movie of this genre and level as the same would uplift Indian market overseas and a confidence would be generated within the country to churn out more movies of this magnitude.
Akshay Kumar
The Bollywood Khiladi called Shankar as the principal while his entire experience of being in the sets of 2.0 was similar to being school. He remarked that his takeaway from 2.0 was more than all his experience put together in these 28 years of his total cinema career. He claimed that the satisfaction level was at its pinnacle for having being punched by the biggest Indian superstar, Rajinikanth.
Rajinikanth
The love of Thalaiva towards Telugu people and vice versa is always special and adorable. The Indian superhero opened up his speech that Telugu people are always loved by all and their food is world famous. He was shocked to witness Shankar speaking in Telugu as the same director accepted the fact that he was weak with the language during the audio launch of Robot, 8 years ago. Superstar and Shankar had plans of converting a part of Robot to 3D while the latter assured to walk up to the Superstar with a formidable script to make a movie in complete 3D. The 68-year-old legendary actor was convinced when Shankar approached him with a subject three years ago and there was never an iota of doubt about the technical capabilities of the director. Rajinikanth drew comparison between 2.0 & Baahubali as he said that the success of Rajamouli's grandeur was due to a strong subject backed by technical brilliance and 2.0 was also in the same path. He sounded super confident about the product and assured that the audience themselves would market the movie through word of mouth.
Both Rajinikanth & Shankar requested the audience to watch the movie exclusively in 3D for a better visual experience.
With the stage being set, all eyes pan towards theatres on 29th Nov.