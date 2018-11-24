 »   »   »  24 Kisses Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Will It Affect The Collections Of The Movie?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
24 Kisses is one among the major releases of the week. The film, directed by Kumar Krishnamsetty and featuring Adith Arun & Hebbah Patel in the lead roles, hit the theatres yesterday (November 23, 2018). The movie had gained the attention of the audiences right with the trailer of the movie, which had some controversies associated with it as well. Nevertheless, 24 Kisses had decent amount of expectations bestowed on it and considering the track record of recent experimentive Telugu movies, the movie was touted to perform at the same level. The film has graced the big screens but 24 Kisses has also been affected by piracy. Read on to know more about the same.
Leaked Online To Download
24 Kisses is the latest victim of piracy and the full movie has been leaked online to download on the very first day of its release. The movie is available for download in the site tamilrockers and shockingly, this happened on the very first day of its release.
Piracy Hits Tollywood
Well, even some of of the big Telugu movie of the recent times have been hit by piracy. Most recently, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala, which is now continuing its run in the theatres, was leaked online before its release
Mixed Reviews
Meanwhile, 24 Kisses has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. While the experimental and the bold nature of the storyline as well as the movie are being appreciated, many consider the execution to be not up to the mark.
Will This Affect The Weekend Collections Of The Movie?
Well, 24 Kisses faces a tight competition from Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala, which continues to be the most preferred movie. But still, the movie is expected to do well with specific set of audiences. Let us hope that the piracy won't go on to affect the movie's collections much.