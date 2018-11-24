 »   »   »  24 Kisses Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Will It Affect The Collections Of The Movie?

Leaked Online To Download

24 Kisses is the latest victim of piracy and the full movie has been leaked online to download on the very first day of its release. The movie is available for download in the site tamilrockers and shockingly, this happened on the very first day of its release.

Piracy Hits Tollywood

Well, even some of of the big Telugu movie of the recent times have been hit by piracy. Most recently, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala, which is now continuing its run in the theatres, was leaked online before its release

Mixed Reviews

Meanwhile, 24 Kisses has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. While the experimental and the bold nature of the storyline as well as the movie are being appreciated, many consider the execution to be not up to the mark.

Will This Affect The Weekend Collections Of The Movie?

Well, 24 Kisses faces a tight competition from Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala, which continues to be the most preferred movie. But still, the movie is expected to do well with specific set of audiences. Let us hope that the piracy won't go on to affect the movie's collections much.