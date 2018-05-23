 »   »   » 5 Paisa Vasool Ravi Teja Films You Need To Watch Before Nela Ticket

Related Articles
Ravi Teja is arguably one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Mass Maharaja', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic personality and larger than life on-screen image. At present, Ravi is gearing up for the release of Nela Ticket which hits screens this Friday. The film is touted to be a massy commercial drama and has been directed by Kalyan Krishna. In it, the actor will be seen opposite newcomer Malvika Sharma and this fresh pair has created a buzz amongst fans. Malvika will be seen in a glam avatar here and could be a highlight of the film.
Judging by its gripping trailer, Nela Ticket will revolve around the rights of senior citizens and feature a strong message. Interestingly, this will be Ravi's second release of 2018. His last release Touch Chesi Chudu did not quite live up to expectations and underperformed at the box office. As such, Nela Ticket is a crucial release for him and we hope that it helps him bounce back.
With just two days to go before Nela Ticket hits screens, here is a quick look at Ravi's five best films.
Nee Kosam
Directed by popular director Srinu Vaitla and released in 1999, Nee Kosam is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of Ravi's career and helped him bag a Nandi Award special mention for his intense performance. In it, he played an orphan and did full justice to his role. The film's layered narrative, helped him showcase is abilities as a performer to the fullest and impress movie buffs.
Neninthe
A Puri Jagannadh directorial, Neninthe was set against the backdrop of the film industry and proved to be a complete entertainer. It featured everything,right from action to romance and went a long way in consolidating Ravi's mass hero image. A 2005 release, it did decent business at the box office and helped Ravi bag a Nandi award.
Vikramarkudu
An SS Rajamouli directorial, Vikramarkudu featured Ravi in a double role and became a runaway hit at the box office. He played a cop and a crook and did complete justice to both characters. The cop role served as strong proof of his on-screen swag while the other character helped him showcase his comic timing. The film also had Anushka Shetty in the lead.
Balupu
Featuring a right mix of action and emotion, Balupu revolved around two bitter enemies who become like father and son under extraordinary circumstances. Ravi's on-screen rapport with Prakash Raj was the highlight of the film and added a lot of depth to the plot. Balupu featured Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and did solid business at the box office.
Kick
A lively action-comedy, Kick was released in 2009 and featured Ravi in the role of jovial adrenaline junkie who looks to get a 'Kick' out of everything. The Superstar did full justice to the film and brought out the eccentric side of his character to the fullest. His perfect comic timing and crackling chemistry with Ileana were the biggest highlights of the film. Upon release, it became a hit and received rave reviews from all quarters.
So, which is your favourite Ravi Teja starrer? Will you be watching Nela Ticket FDFS? Tell us in the space.
