 »   »   » 5 Paisa Vasool Ravi Teja Films You Need To Watch Before Nela Ticket

Nee Kosam

Directed by popular director Srinu Vaitla and released in 1999, Nee Kosam is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of Ravi's career and helped him bag a Nandi Award special mention for his intense performance. In it, he played an orphan and did full justice to his role. The film's layered narrative, helped him showcase is abilities as a performer to the fullest and impress movie buffs.

Neninthe

A Puri Jagannadh directorial, Neninthe was set against the backdrop of the film industry and proved to be a complete entertainer. It featured everything,right from action to romance and went a long way in consolidating Ravi's mass hero image. A 2005 release, it did decent business at the box office and helped Ravi bag a Nandi award.

Vikramarkudu

An SS Rajamouli directorial, Vikramarkudu featured Ravi in a double role and became a runaway hit at the box office. He played a cop and a crook and did complete justice to both characters. The cop role served as strong proof of his on-screen swag while the other character helped him showcase his comic timing. The film also had Anushka Shetty in the lead.

Balupu

Featuring a right mix of action and emotion, Balupu revolved around two bitter enemies who become like father and son under extraordinary circumstances. Ravi's on-screen rapport with Prakash Raj was the highlight of the film and added a lot of depth to the plot. Balupu featured Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and did solid business at the box office.

Kick

A lively action-comedy, Kick was released in 2009 and featured Ravi in the role of jovial adrenaline junkie who looks to get a 'Kick' out of everything. The Superstar did full justice to the film and brought out the eccentric side of his character to the fullest. His perfect comic timing and crackling chemistry with Ileana were the biggest highlights of the film. Upon release, it became a hit and received rave reviews from all quarters.

