 »   »   »  5 Memorable Films Of Officer Star Nagarjuna

Even though actor Nagarjuna has been a part of the Telugu film industry for nearly three decades, the frenzy surrounding him refuses to die down. The veteran is held in high regard, thanks to his evergreen personality and macho looks. In fact, some fans even feel that he can still give his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, a run for their money.

At present, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of Officer which is slated to hit the screens this Friday(June 1, 2018). The film is a cop-drama and features him in the role of a ruthless police officer. Officer has created some buzz amongst movie-goers and is an important release for all concerned. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, it also features newcomer Myra Sareen in a key role and promises to be an action-packed affair.

Interestingly, while announcing it, RGV had said that this is going to be quite different from anything Nagarjuna has done in the past. It will be worth watching if the film is able to make a mark at the box office.

With Officer set to release, here is a look at five Nagarjuna films that are a must-watch.

Siva Ram Gopal's maiden directorial venture, Siva hit the screens in 1989 and proved to be game-changer. Revolving around the intricacies of student politics, this crime-drama became the talk of the town courtesy its raw/intense action scenes and bold presentation. Also featuring Amala in the lead, it was remade in Hindi with the same cast the very next year, and the remake too received praises from all quarters. Ninne Pelladata A family-based romantic drama, Ninne Pelladata went a long way in establishing Nagarjuna as Tollywood's king of on-screen romance. Directed by noted director Krishna Vamsi, the film did well at the box office and received the proverbial thumbs up from critics. It featured Tabu as the female lead and her chemistry with Nagarjuna proved to be the USP of Ninne Pelladata. Annamaya A devotional film, Annamaya saw Nagarjuna play the role of the 15th century saint of the same name and showcase his acting abilities the fullest. Directed by maverick film-maker K Raghavendra Rao, it featured Ramya Krishnan as the female lead and opened to a blockbuster response at the box office. Sri Ramadasu Often described as Nagarjuna's finest film ever, Sri Ramadasu was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and saw the actor deliver a highly refined/mature performance. It clicked with fans, courtesy its religious/devotional undertones and proved to be a big hit. Sri Ramadasu also had Sneha and ANR in key roles. Manam Released in 2014, Manam saw Nagarjuna share screen space with Chay and ANR and is regarded as one of Telugu cinema's finest family films. Revolving around how love for one's parents never dies and touching upon reincarnation, Manam did well at the box office and received praises because of its heart-warming narrative.