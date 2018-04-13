 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards Winners List: Baahubali 2 & Ghazi Walk Away With Honours!

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

The film which was directed by debutant, Sankalp Reddy, starred Rana Daggubatti in the lead role. The movie was based on a real life incident.

Ghazi won both critical and audience acclaims post its release and went on to become a Blockbuster at the Box-office. Rightly so, Ghazi has been crowned as the Best Telugu Film of 2017.

Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2

Baahubali-2 was an emotional drama than its first part. Baahubali- The Beginning, which was more into the action side. However, the action episodes in Baahubali- The Conclusion, were orchestrated to its level best.

SS Rajamouli, the visionary, along with the stunt direction team, had designed 5 major action blocks representing three pancha bhoota's as its core theme.

Devasena's Kingdom gets attacked which will be fought together by Devasena's army in coordination with Baahubali and the said scene runs on Jala/Water theme.

Bhallaladeva employs a team to eliminate Baahubali and the action sequence depicts Agni/Fire.

The climax scene is composed with Vayu/Air, as its thread.

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2

Special effects should be a key integral part of a movie, especially for a film of Baahubali's magnitude. Be in the gigantic sets, lavish backdrops, action episodes or grandeur song sequences, every single detailing in the flick will be dependent on special effects and the concerned team has been noticed and crowned with the desired reward

Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2

There could have been no debate/appeal or competition for Baahubali 2, by any cinema or industry in this specific category. The movie was a colossal industry hit in not just Telugu industry, but almost in all cinema industries of the country.

The craze and frenzy appeal generated by the movie was so much so that, no other national news dominated the media during its release time. Baahubali-2 was an industry hit in neighbouring country, Nepal as well.

Baahubali-2 also became all time 2nd movie with highest number of footfalls in Indian cinema, just behind Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun.