 »   »   »  Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj's Comments About The #MeToo Movement Are Unexpected & Disappointing

A couple of days ago, singer Chinmayi claimed that the noted lyricist Vairamuthu had once sexually harassed one of her friends. She also shared screenshots of a few messages her friend had recently sent her about the lyricist. Post this, Chinmayi revealed that she too was harassed by Vairamuthu when she refused to sing for him. They also claimed that the veteran poet had even threatened to ruin her career. As expected, these allegations created quite a buzz in the industry and indicated that the film world is no exception to the #MeToo movement.

Actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj was recently asked a question about the #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in the workplace. Responding to the query, the Rangasthalam star said that not only women, men too face harassment in the workplace.

She reportedly went on to add that sexual harassment in the workplace is unfortunate and one must stay strong in order to combat the menace. She also implied that harassment is not that common in Tollywood

Interestingly, Anasuya is quite an outspoken person and is not afraid to make strong statements. As such, according to Tupaki, a few of her fans felt that response to the #MeToo movement was a bit diplomatic. It seems that they were expecting a stronger reply from her.

On a related note, as a part of the #MeToo movement, several women have been naming and shaming predators in a bid to stop harassment. So far, apart from Vairamuthu, the likes of the Kaala actor Nana Patekar, Mukesh, and Radha Ravi have been accused of wrongdoing.

